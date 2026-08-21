Arjun Bijlani meets with car accident while promoting new Netflix show Chumbak, no injuries reported

Television star Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming web show, Chumbak, which is set to premiere on Netflix on August 28. However, the actor met with a car accident during the promotional spree.

Arjun Bijlani safe after car accident

Arjun Bijlani met with a car accident.

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According to a report in Times Now, Arjun visited the set of Indian Game Show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, on Thursday. The actor visited the game show to promote his new family web show. While he was returning from the shoot, Arjun's car met with an accident. As per the report, the actor is safe and hasn't suffered any injuries. All those who accompanied him in the car are also safe.

About Chumbak

Apart from Arjun, the star cast of the show features Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, and Manasi Parekh. The show follows five quirky families in the Chumbak Colony neighbourhood, where chaotic conflicts and hilarious antics are part of everyday life.

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{{^usCountry}} In an official statement, showrunner, writer and director JD Majethia, along with producer Aatish Kapadia, said, "With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore - the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an official statement, showrunner, writer and director JD Majethia, along with producer Aatish Kapadia, said, "With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore - the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family." {{/usCountry}}

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Just three days ago, he announced that he is joining the Netflix show. “Super excited to be a part of Chumbak Colony and to be joining the Netflix family. Shooting for this one has been such a fun and memorable experience. The world of Chumbak Colony is quirky, entertaining and filled with some truly wonderful characters. A big thank you to JD and Aatish sir for giving me this opportunity and trusting me with this journey. Can’t wait for you all to watch it," he wrote while sharing a Reel on Instagram.

Arjun Bijlani's work front

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the Amazon MX Player show Rise and Fall, and he won the show. It was hosted by Ashneer Grover and premiered in September last year.

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Arjun also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021 and won the reality show as well. He was also seen in a cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With Chumbak, the actor is now set to return to the streaming space in a new family entertainer, alongside an ensemble cast.