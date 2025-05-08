Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood first review comes from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, he can't stop gushing

Ted hypes up Aryan Khan's directorial debut

When asked about a project he’s looking forward to, Ted said, “We have a show called Ba***ds of Bollywood coming up. That is really fun. I’m gonna leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely. But it is so fun, I have got four episodes in, you’ll be getting it soon too.”

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani, Karan Johar also praised Aryan and said, “I don’t know if I’m even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan’s directorial talent. I don’t want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he’ll get very angry, but all I’ll say is this: watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence because I’ve seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director. He’s not anything like you’d expect Shah Rukh Khan’s son to be. He’s his own person. He works quietly, he doesn’t carry the baggage of his father, he doesn’t carry the weight of his legacy. He works hard; he works 20 hours a day. He is a rare personality type.”

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh unveiled the title of the show at a Netflix event in February and said, “There is a story behind this name and Aryan and his team will present it later before you.” The official plotline of the show reads: “An unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.”

The show is expected to feature some big names in cameo appearances, with the likes of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh doing the rounds. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are also reportedly starring in the series. A source close to the development revealed to HT that Sahher Bambba, who debuted in Bollywood opposite Karan Deol in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and Lakshya will be headlining the project.