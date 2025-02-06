Meet Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, stars of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, who will star with Salman, Ranbir

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the debut project of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was launched by the superstar himself at Netflix's Next on Netflix event this week. But the only thing Shah Rukh revealed was the cheeky title. All other details are under wraps. It was reported that Lakshya and Sahher Bamba are the leads, a development that HT has independently confirmed from sources close to the production. (Also read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan admits ‘baap ka raj hai’; Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of son's Netflix show) Sahher Bambba and Lakshya are headlining Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

According to sources, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a cheeky satire on the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. The show is set to feature some big names in cameo appearances as well, with names like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh doing the rounds. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are reportedly also starring in the show. But Sahher and Lakshya are the ones who will anchor the story, sources insist.

Who are Lakshya and Sahher?

Lakshya, who was earlier known as Laksh Lalwani, made his acting debut with the TV show Warrior High but gained prominence for the titular role in Porus, India's most expensive show. He was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the film was shelved. He next signed Bedhadak alongside Shanaya Kapoor, but that was shelved, too. Lakshya eventually made his film debut with Kill, a gory actioner that was praised globally. With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he will return to the long format after 7 years.

Himachal Pradesh girl Sahher Bambba made her acting debut alongisde Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. She then had supporting roles in the Disney+ Hotstar shows The Empire and Dil Bekaraar. Sahher has also appeared in B Praak's music video for the song Ishq Nahi Karte, sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood was earlier referred to as Stardom. However, this week, the official title was revealed at the Netflix event, along with an announcement video featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Reports have claimed that Shah Rukh himself has a cameo in the show, but the star neither confirmed nor denied that. He thanked several other industry friends for doing cameos in the show at the event, adding that he did not have to approach anybody himself, and it was Aryan who took charge of it all.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to release on Netflix this year. No release date has been announced.