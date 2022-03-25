Sahher Bambba: After my debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, people told me not to venture into web

Sahher Bambba’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) couldn’t make much of a mark, and as a result of this, it took time for her to get a footing in the industry. But tables were turned with the web show The Empire that released in 2021. And though it fetched her acceptance, she is still treading cautiously, not bothering about being seen by the audience rapidly.

“My thought process is very different. It’s better to wait it out rather than being a part of the wrong project which you are not convinced or kicked about,” she says.

And that is why she hasn’t taken up many of the web offers which came her way. Bambba, who is waiting for her next’s official announcement to take place, reveals, “I was offered a variety, like thrillers, simple stories, and even on the film front, romantic comedies, really interesting stories, some about sports… I turned down things which I felt were not challenging enough. As an actor, I want to be emotionally satisfied. Doing something half heartedly just to be a part of the project doesn’t make sense at all.”

Surprisingly, the very medium which offered her a chance to prove herself was the one she was advised to stay away from.

The actor says, “Right after Pal Pal… somebody told me ‘don’t venture into the web, you will get typecast’, but I feel literally, especially after Covid, life has gotten busier. I don’t see any difference between a film and a web project. I have a couple of things lined up in both mediums. For me, a project is a project, it has to be a good one. I will do both. The best has been to follow your gut instinct. The minute you try to think and take calculated risks, things don’t end up well.”