Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday, Lakshya to lead Dharma Productions' first movie after deal

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have announced their next project: a romantic drama titled Chand Mera Dil. The movie will star Ananya Panday and Lakshya and will be directed by Vivek Soni. Chand Mera Dil will star Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles.

Sharing four posters from the movie, Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram post, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!!🌙 Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai...🫶🏻 Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.” The posters show Ananya and Lakshya sharing romantic moments.

Not everyone was happy about the cast announcement, bringing back the ‘nepo’ casting criticism. “Always The Same Face For Lead Role 😒 Relatives Cast in everywhere,” wrote a person. “Flop - these two domt suit at all in terms of chemistry - Karan will never learn not to use nepos," wrote another. “Karan you have to stop using nepos,” read another comment.

A few were excited to watch Ananya on screen again. “I really came to love anaya's movies,” wrote a person. Others wished the film's team good luck.

Ananya and Lakshay's movies

Ananya was last seen in CTRL and Call Me Bae. While CTRL was a cautionary tale about AI and social media overuse by director Vikramaditya Motwane, Call Me Bae was a frothy riches to rag series about a Delhi girl's adventures in Mumbai.

Lakshya was seen in Dharma Productions' Kill.

About Dharma Poonawalla deal

Indian pharmaceutical tycoon Adar Poonawalla has invested $119 million into one of Bollywood's biggest production companies, a boost to a film industry that has suffered from waning audience interest.

The deal gives Poonawalla's Serene Production a 50-percent stake in Dharma Productions, the producer and distributor of some of India's biggest movie blockbusters.

Prolific filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar, whose father founded the production company in the 1970s, will retain the remaining share and serve as executive chairman.