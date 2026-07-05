‘If poor have children, poverty will increase’: Ashneer Grover's wife faces backlash over controversial Lock Upp remark

The latest episode of Lock Upp saw inmates turning against each other, with several contestants' secrets coming out in the open. However, amid all the tension, contestant Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of businessman Ashneer Grover and a businesswoman herself, revealed a personal truth from her life in order to save herself from elimination. While Madhuri was eventually saved after revealing her secret, her statement didn't go down well with the audience, and she is now receiving heavy backlash on social media.

What did Madhuri say?

Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri slammed for her controversial remark on Lock Upp.

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On the show, Madhuri shared a personal truth about her family. She revealed that she and Ashneer wanted to have a third child. However, their families were against the idea, and as a result, they decided not to go ahead with it. Later, when they finally made up their minds about having a third child, it had become too late for them.

Madhuri's secret itself was not what irked the audience. Instead, it was what she said after revealing it that rubbed viewers the wrong way. She said, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi. (The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase)."

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Internet slams Madhuri

{{^usCountry}} The audience were not happy with Madhuri's controversial comment. A viewer blasted her thinking and wrote, "Shame on Madhuri Ashneer Grover. Her statement is elitism at its ugliest, reducing human beings to their bank balance & implying that dignity, family &right to reproduce belong only to the rich. So, exploitation by the wealthy is never the problem only the existence of the poor is." Another comment read, "Nepotism is very cruel." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The audience were not happy with Madhuri's controversial comment. A viewer blasted her thinking and wrote, "Shame on Madhuri Ashneer Grover. Her statement is elitism at its ugliest, reducing human beings to their bank balance & implying that dignity, family &right to reproduce belong only to the rich. So, exploitation by the wealthy is never the problem only the existence of the poor is." Another comment read, "Nepotism is very cruel." {{/usCountry}}

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One more comment read, "Madam, why is there economic inequality in the 1st place? Coz the system is rigged in favour of the rich. FYI rich consume way more." Another comment pointed out how the hosts of the show, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, chose to stay quiet on the remark. "And the Host couldn't say shit about that statement 😂..I bet ya they disagreed," the comment read. One more comment read, "By this logic, middle-class people shouldn't have children. They should abort them."

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About Lock Upp 2

The latest episode of the reality show also saw Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season, return as a special guest. She gave the contestants a piece of her mind and urged them to improve their game. Meanwhile, Shresta Iyer was eliminated from the show, becoming the first contestant to exit Lock Upp 2.