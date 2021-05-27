Aspirants actor Naveen Kasturia stresses on importance of positive web content amid the pandemic

As the battle against the Covid-19 crisis rages on, the mood everywhere is quite grim, and people are trying to hold on to whatever positivity they can find around them. Actor Naveen Kasturia feels as everyone is again in the lockdown mode, content creators need to take cognisance of the situation, and should look towards bringing out positive content to keep the audience in a good mind space.

And he points how his new series, Aspirants, is doing just that. “Initially when the show came out, I was worried if I should talk about it or share things. But someone said it’s a stress buster,” he tells us, adding, “If people watch good shows, there’s nothing wrong about it. At a time like this, we need to make sure that the content we bring has a positive impact on people’s lives and helps them feel good. People are loving (the show), so that kind of gave me a bit of confidence.”

Talking about the response he has received so far for the show, Kasturia says he’s very happy with the way people have showered the show with so much love.

“A lot of UPSC aspirants sent me messages. It’s quite overwhelming. They say the show has motivated them to another level; it’s a great feeling. A lot of people from the industry also messaged... Actors that I look up to also congratulated me,” gushes the actor, who has been earlier part of series such as Pitchers, Bose: Dead/Alive and Parchhayee.

While on one hand he’s lapping up all the accolades coming his way, the actor also acknowledges the gravity and grimness of the situation.

“Things are bad everywhere. I’ve also not escaped from it, things have happened in my family. My uncle passed away a week ago. I don’t think koi bhi aisa hai jiske aas paas loss nahi hua ho. It’s a sad situation. I hope we get out of it soon,” he tell us, further revealing that he, too, battled Covid-19.

“During the shoot of the show, I also tested positive and the shoot was halted for 20 days. This was in January. We started shooting in December and after the delay, we wrapped up in February,” Kasturia signs off.