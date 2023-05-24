Asur 2 first look: Arshad Warsi returns with a scary thriller. Watch

Producers of the popular web series Asur have finally announced the release date for the second season of the show. Asur 2, featuring Arshad Warsi, will premiere on JioCinema on June 1. Arshad Warsi will reunite with Barun Sobti for the Asur 2. (Also read: Arshad Warsi's career kickstarted due to Jaya Bachchan. Here's how) Arshad Warsi's Asur season 2 will stream from June 1 on Jio Cinema.

The promo shared Wednesday evening opens with a voice telling us that "the world needs a new order" even as we see all the characters tense and in search of some answers. In an intense scene, Arshad points his gun at a person and says, “Tujhe apne bhagwan ko jawaab dena hai, mujhe kisi ko nahi (You are answerable to your God, I am answerable to no one).” The one-minute-long video builds suspense and leaves audience wondering whether the “dark side” will indeed win over the other side.

The mask frequently used in the first season of Asur also appears several times in the new promo. Towards the end, the makers have once again dropped hints about the dark side of Arshad's character Dhananjay Rajpoot. Barun Sobti's Nikhil Nair tells Dhanajay, “Saalon pehle ek galti kari, aapko roka nahi. Ab wo galti nahi karunga. Is duniya ko ek aur Asur nahi chahiye (I will not repeat the mistake I did years ago by not stopping you. This world does not need another demon).”

Asur season one

The first season of the show aired on VOOT and released in 2020. It was co-written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman and Pranay Patwardhan and was directed by Oni Sen.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad has worked in several popular films including the Munnabhai series and Ishqiya. In the Rajkumar Hirani films, Arshad played the role of Circuit - Sanjay Dutt's side-kick in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munnabhai. Fans are still waiting for the third film in the franchise.

Apart from his comic gigs, Arshad has also portrayed serious and grey roles right from the beginning of his career. Sehar is one such example. The 2005 film remains one of his best.

