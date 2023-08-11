Behind Your Touch director Kim Sok Yun on claims of inappropriate plot: ‘Will be resolved once you watch the K-drama'

JTBC's upcoming K-drama Behind Your Touch raised concerns ever since the trailer released. The show, touted to be a psychometric thriller, came under the scanner after the trailer showed its female lead, who has psychometric powers, touching people's hip to know about their past. While many found it hilarious, underlining the comedic aspect of the show, a few were simply not happy and even called it endorsement of sexual harassment. Addressing these concerns, Behind Your Touch director Kim Sok Yun broke silence during a press conference.

Kim Sok Yun on Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch stars Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min and Suho from EXO.

Explaining the title of the show '힙하게’ (Behind Your Touch n English), which also means hip (adjective or adverb) in Korean, Kim Sok Yun said during the press meet, “So, the word that we use in Korean ‘hip’, it means that you have a unique characteristic or it’s refreshing. I thought it was an entertaining title. And also when ‘Ye Bun’ gets her supernatural power of psychometry it is a supernatural power that sort of has a handicap with it. You have to physically touch someone’s hip or behind to be able to perform that supernatural power. So, I tried to sort of combine those two together and create the title. ”

Kim Sok Yun on people's reaction

When asked about concerns of the people with the show and its title, the director, who is best known for Detective K, said, “Yes, I heard that as well. When people saw the edited footage, I know that some people did have some concerns, but I think the context is really important. Without context, it could convey different things but I want to say with confidence that you shouldn’t be worried. Our show hasn’t launched yet. But I feel that when it is aired, those concerns will be resolved. And when you watch the drama, I believe that it will all be resolved."

Behind Your Touch controversy

Reacting to the show and its trailer, Twitter users previously expressed disappointment. One of them tweeted, “No gender should be touching any other gender inappropriately without consent.” “Be it a man or a woman touching someone's butt is definitely inappropriate and weird,” added another user. One more said sarcastically, “Nothing wrong with that. Only men can't do that to women.” Meanwhile, Allkpop also quoted one user slamming the makers online and saying, “The directors, cast, and production team would have had to kneel and apologise if they created a drama where the male lead goes around touching female butts.” “Basically saying, it's okay to sexually harass men,” questioned yet another one.

Everything about Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch stars Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and EXO member Suho. While it marks Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki's reunion with the director, the show is also Suho's first K-drama in many years, especially after military discharge.

EXO's Suho on K-drama comeback

Suho told media about his return and revealed why he chose Behind Your Touch. He said, “My favorite TV show is My Liberation Notes. So, I watch it and rewatch it and then director Kim is returning with another show. So, it was my honor to be part of this project. I got the script and I was reading the script, and I felt that my character Seon Woo was someone who was very interesting. So when I first read the script, I didn’t get the entire script for all the episodes. I think I had the first 6 episodes amount of the script. And when I was reading the script, I was like “who is this guy?” I got very curious about who this guy ‘Seon Woo’ is. And as I read more scripts, I wanted to go back to the first episode and read it again to figure out who this guy really is because he is very mysterious. So I was very intrigued by this character. I was reeled in by the script and I really wanted to take on this role. So, I’m just really happy to be part of the show. I didn’t choose the show, I think the show chose me, the director chose me. I’m very happy.”

Behind Your Touch will release on Netflix and JTBC on August 12.

