Big Little Lies Season 3 in works: Cast, plot and everything we know so far

Big Little Lies fans would be delighted to note that the much-awaited third season of the psychological comedy drama series is officially in the works at HBO, according to Variety. The latest to come on board is Francesca Sloane of Mr. & Mrs. Smith fame. She will serve as an executive producer for Big Little Lies Season 3, in addition to writing the maiden episode. Big Little Lies Season 3 starts production.(X/@Big_Little_Lies)

Big Little Lies Season 3 officially in works

Sloane is joining hands with David E Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon as the executive producers, while Kidman and Witherspoon are all set to star in the Big Little Lies Season 3.

Sloane, who co-created Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover, has signed a two-year deal with HBO. This comes after production work on the second season of her spy series on Amazon Prime Video was delayed for an indefinite period. She is shifting from Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reported.

Big Little Lies: What to expect in Season 3?

The show, which was originally expected to be a limited series, came out in 2017. After getting praised by critics and bagging several honors, it was then renewed for a second season that premiered in 2019. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the next season of the series.

In Season 2, Meryl Streep also joined the show as Mary Louise Wright. Among others featured in it were Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and James Tupper among others.

Earlier, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said they were looking forward to the sequel to Liane Moriarty’s book before going ahead with Big Little Lies Season 3.

Notably, the first season was based on Moriarty's book of the same name. Moriarty then provided original material for Season 2. The sequel book is expected to come out in 2026. She has shared that the next book will have a major time leap as the lead women characters have now become mothers of teenagers, per the outlet.

In November 2023, Nicole Kidman also let it slip that the next season of the show might be happening soon. Also, several of the Big Little Lies stars, including Witherspoon, Kravitz, and Woodley, have publicly expressed their wish to come up with the third season of the series.

FAQs:

1. When will Big Little Lies Season 3 come out?

As of now, no official release date has been announced.

2. Will there be a third season of Big Little Lies?

Yes, Francesca Sloane is writing the first episode of the series' Season 3.

3. Are Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon coming back in Big Little Lies Season 3?

The two stars will feature in the next season, besides serving as executive producers.