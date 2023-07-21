Bigg Boss OTT 2: Does Falaq Naaz dream of a man like Avinash Sachdev? Sister Shafaq Naaz responds

The equation that Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev share on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been garnering attention. With Avinash proposing to her earlier this month, the discussion around their bond took a new turn, and people are now wondering if Avinash is the kind of man Falaq dreams of. In an new interview, Falaq's sister Shafaq talks about the equation and shares her input on the same. (Also read: Falaq Naaz's mom reacts after Abhishek Malhan's brother roasts their family)

Avinash proposed to Falaq

Avinash Sachdev had proposed to Falaq Naaz and she told him that she does not have the time for a relationship.

Avinash was seen proposing to Falaq in earlier this month and she was visibly shocked. In a recent conversation, Falaq told Avinash that she does not want to invest time in a relationship currently.

Shafaq on Falaq's priorities

Asked if Avinash Sachdev is the kind of man Falaq Naaz dreams of, Shafaq told Pinkvilla, "No. I genuinely don't think. He (Avinash Sachdev) is very good as a friend. I mean, they have a good bond, and she (Falaq) is more relaxed when she is with him. She gets peace, and she can be herself when she is with Avinash, and it is very important to survive in the Bigg Boss house. You have to have a bond. As that, I don't think. As far as I know my sister, I don't think she will like to do anything about it. But rest is up to her."

Shafaq added, "Right now, she shares a very good bond with he and Pooja Bhatt ma'am. She has that, but with Pooja Maam, you have to have that kind of respect. You can't talk anything to her."

Falaq and Avinash

More than a week after Avinash proposed to her, Falaq clarified her side of the equation with him. In a discussion that she had with him earlier this week, Falaq told Avinash,“I am not in the dating zone. I don’t want to give my time to anyone. I am clear about that. Now if I have to think seriously, I will think of settling down. I have told this at the house as well that I need time for myself for at least 3-4 years. That’s why I am not ready for anything else.”

When Avinash told her that he found it all very confusing, she insisted that she needed “time for herself”. She left the room and later he walked up to her and told her that he never wants to hurt her feelings. He added, “My feelings for you are not changing seeing your reactions. They are my feelings and my life.”

