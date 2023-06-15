Step inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house: Check out first glimpses of garden, dining area and kitchen spaces for this season

Fans are excited for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT, as Salman Khan will be hosting the OTT version of the show for the first time. An earlier report unveiled the first glimpses of the 13 contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house this season. Now, the much awaited house reveal is also here, as the OTT channel's Youtube handle released the first glimpse of the house from the inside. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 final list of contestant out: Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz to reportedly participate)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house reveal

First glimpses of the kitchen and dining space inside Bigg Boss OTT 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Youtube channel of Jio Cinemas unveiled the first-ever glimpse of the Bigg Boss house this season. At first, the video gave a look at the garden, which had a green floor, a tree on the right side with a sitting area, and a swimming pool area on the far left. A small breakfast table and chairs were also set beside, there was also a staircase from the outside leading to a balcony section just beside the pool.

Living room

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A huge Bigg Boss eye logo was placed at the entrance. The next part of the video focused on the living room area of the house. The decor of the living room space was given a pink aesthetic look, with matching floors and walls. The kitchen could be spotted on the left end while a huge dining table with chairs was seen in the middle of the space. A huge art work, made of pink-shaded light bulbs, hung above the dining table in the living room.

Bedroom and Bathroom

The sneak peek of the house also gave a view of an area which had a lot of pillows in what looked like a makeshift space. On the wall, it was written BB OTT Bigg Boss. The pillows, all in white, had several alphabets written on them. Next was the bedroom, which was all in different colours- the ones visible in the video were red and yellow in colour. A bed had a bunk on top. Meanwhile, next was the bathroom, which had a bright and colourful vibe, with a huge mirror attached to the front. At last, there was a glass-shielded area near the garden.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be streaming on June 17 on Jio Cinema for free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.