Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 to premiere on June 17. Watch new teaser

The second teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is out and Salman Khan has informed fans of the show that they can help the contestants from the rage of Bigg Boss. The premiere date for the reality show is also out. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin streaming on June 17. (Also read| Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Host Salman Khan asks in first promo 'cricket ke baad kya dekhenge?') Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Producers of the reality show have shared a fresh teaser online. The short video opens with Salman facing the camera as he says, “Is baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi (It will be so tough this time, only you can help).”

Bigg Boss OTT teaser 2

The video moves to a wider frame and we get to see the show host grooving to “Bigg Boss OTT anthem” along with a few other dancers. Salman is dressed in an all-white ensemble for the promo while the other dancers are dressed in black.

The official handle of the digital platform JioCinema shared the teaser along with the caption: “Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT!Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap. Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop. #BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2.”

Bigg Boss OTT host

While he has been the host for Bigg Boss for more than a decade, Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss OTT for the first time this year. Filmmaker Karan Johar was the host for the first season of Bigg Boss OTT which streamed online in 2021.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tentative contestants

The official list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is yet to be announced. However, a few names have been doing the rounds as probable contestants for the show. These include Udit Narayan's son and singer Aditya Narayan and model-actor Poonam Pandey. Poonam also appeared on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp last year. TV actors Anjali Arora and Pooja Gor may also participate in Bigg Boss OTT.

