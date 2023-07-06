Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid breaks down, packs bag as he wants to leave after fight with Bebika

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestant Jad Hadid was seen packing his bag to leave the show. He came to the conclusion after his brawl with Bebika Dhurve. After the fight, Jad broke down and said he wants to quit after the constant targeting by Bebika. Also read: Akanksha Puri interview: On Salman Khan speaking 'rudely' to her, talking differently to Pooja Bhatt

Bebika decides to not cook for Jad and Abhishek

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid is in nominations for this week's eviction.

It all started when Bebika Dhurve refused to cook for Jad and Abhishek Malhan. While Jiya Shankar who is the captain of the house now, tried to solve the matter, but Bebika remained adamant. Abhishek also reminded Bebika that she should fulfil her duties without being biased. But, Bebika reasoned their poor behaviour as the result of her decision. After Bebika ordered Abhishek to leave the kitchen citing ‘no negativity’, he told her 'Tum hi toh negativity ho (you are negativity)."

Bebika's decision to not cook for Jad Hadid arrived after an argument between them that erupted during the captaincy task. Jiya who shares a good equation with Jad, was forced to leave her seat during the task by others, including Bebika. Seeing her being targeted, Jad encouraged Jiya to hold on to her seat. At one point, Jad in anger told Jiya, “I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s.” This left Bebika fuming with anger, especially after their previous fight when Jad showed his B**t to her.

Bebika on Jad's divorce

Later, Bebika was seen discussing Jad's personal life and the reason behind his divorce. She told Pooja Bhatt, "Ma'am do you know Jad's history? His wife was highly educated." Cyrus told Bebika, "How do you know this?" “He told me when we talked earlier,” she said. Amid this, Pooja said she wasn't interested to discuss Jad's personal life. “That's how his history is. He cannot handle stronger women with opinion and dignity. He likes weaker, submissive women who would gel with him,” Bebika added.

It would be interesting to see if Jad really exits the show. He is among the housemates who have been nominated for this week's eviction. While Jad wants to quit, Abhishek expressed Bebika should leave.

