Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar evicted in mid-week elimination ahead of finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar was eliminated on Wednesday for getting the least number of votes, days before the finale. She was nominated along with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav for mid-week eviction after a task at the start of the week. Manisha, Elvish, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve have now entered the finale. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Internet reacts as a phone is spotted near Pooja Bhatt

Jiya Shankar's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jiya Shankar walked out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a task was performed in which a big calender of memories was placed in the garden area. As Bebika turned the pages of the calendar, it showed memories of how earlier contestants walked out of the house. However, it was only much later that it was announced that the last page of the calendar will have the picture of the evicted contestant. Bigg Boss asked a contestant to come forward to turn the pages of the calendar and it was Abhishek Malhan who volunteered for the task. He turned emotional as Jiya geared up to leave the house.

Fans of the actor shared their disappointment on Twitter by sharing videos from her exit. She was in a pastel pink saree and gave Abhishek Malhan a long hug before leaving the house with a smile.

Fan reactions to Jiya Shankar's exit

Reacting to her exit, a fan wrote on Twitter, “I'm literally crying yrrrr. So, Wishing you lots of happiness best wishes for the future love you.” A fan club shared another video of Jiya and wrote, “Literally I am Crying @heyshankar_ #Abhiya forever for Life. #JiyaShankar #AbhishekMalhan.” One more wrote, “came with a smile, left with a smile. Became my fav.” A comment also read: “True but he cried for her that melts my heart Already missing them #Abhiyaforever #Abhiya #JiyaShankar #AbhishekMalhan.”

Jiya is known for her role in last year's successful Marathi film Ved, in which she starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. She also plays Pavithra "Piku" Bose Singh Rajput in the TV show Pishachini. She has earlier featured in TV shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pyaar Marriage Shhhh and Love By Chance.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand place is scheduled for the upcoming Monday, August 14. The show runs live on Jio Cinema.

