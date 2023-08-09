Bigg Boss OTT 2: Internet reacts as a phone is spotted near Pooja Bhatt

Viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 were in for a surprise once again when they spotted a cellphone on the live feed of the show on Jio Cinema. A screenshot from the show with a phone caught the attention of many on the internet. And they couldn't stop talking about how the show might be scripted. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt lashes out at everyone, calls out their 'fake' fights and friendships Viewers spotted a phone in a Bigg Boss OTT 2 scene featuring Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt.

Internet calls Bigg Boss OTT 2 scripted

The screenshot from Bigg Boss OTT 2 showed contestants Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve in a conversation in the garden area. Next to Pooja, one could spot a smart phone on the couch.

A person commented on the post, “Ab to proof mil gya.... Ye hai Bigg Boss ki Sachai (now you got the proof, this is Bigg Boss' truth).” Another said, “People who still not believe it's scripted.” Many recalled how Elvish Yadav had once mentioned Pooja Bhatt had a cell phone in the Bigg Boss house. “Iska matlab elvish sehi bol raha tha ki iske pass phone hai (this means Elvish was speaking the truth that Pooja has a mobile in the house),” wrote an Instagram user. One more said, “Elvish ka shak sahi nikla (Elvish was right).” Many also took a dig at the show with sarcasm. A person wrote, “Mujhe toh lg rha h yeh khud hi JioCinema par apne aap ko vote kr rhe h uss phone se (I think the contestants vote for themselves with the help of this phone).”

A person also joked, “Arey wo chocolate h bhaiii (that's a chocolate).” “Lekin Woh To, Chewg gum ki Packet hai,” said another. A comment also read: “Edited hai ye pr uske pas phone to hai (this is edited but Pooja does have a cellphone).”

When Elvish Yadav mentioned a ‘phone’

Earlier, Elvish had reportedly said that he saw a notification about the elimination on Pooja's phone, to which she had replied, “Oh you saw it on the phone, I must have left it outside.”

