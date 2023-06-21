Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani ran away to Kolkata, worked as waitress during her struggling days

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani has revealed that during her initial days in Kolkata as a newcomer, she worked as a waitress at weddings, and even performed as background dancers. She opened up about her struggles on the show recently. Bigg Boss OTT 2 kickstarted this weekend with host Salman Khan welcoming all the contestants to the house. (Also read: Out of Bigg Boss house, Puneet calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video)

When Manisha ran away

Speaking on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani recalls her struggles.

Manisha said that she first ran away to Kolkata when she left home. She also said that she left as her dad did not want her to learn to dance while she wanted to learn. “I wrote a letter to my father and I ran away with a friend. I wrote to my dad, 'Maaf kijiyega humko (please forgive me)'. I would travel in trains without ticket, and would say ‘I do not fear getting arrested, I will sit in the lockup for 2 hours and tell them I do not have any money’. In fact, we would not even buy ₹5 platform tickets in Kolkata.”

Manisha added that she stayed in such a dilapidated house in Kolkata that none of her family members could have managed to live in. The house also had mosquitoes, she added.

Working as waitress

When she decided to survive in Kolkata “at any cost”, she decided to take up any and every job that came her way. “That was the time when I worked as a background dancer and waitress at weddings. I would wear a white shirt and black trousers and stand for 8 hours. We would see fancy food in front of us but were not allowed to eat. I would stand for 8 hours as a waitress and stare at the delicious food.”

Manisha also said that she never gave up no matter how bad things were. In fact, she even took turns with other waiters, hide beneath tables, and they would “quickly taste some of the food items". She added that she won't forget Kolkata as her journey started from there.

