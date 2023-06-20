Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri tells Avinash Sachdev not to snap at her, talks about his ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani

It has been just day three of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and misunderstandings have already started to emerge between the contestants. This time an exchange of words occurred between Avinash Sachdev and Akanksha Puri in the house, while Palak Purswani found herself in the middle of things. A new teaser shared by Voot on Instagram gave a sneak peek of the scuffle that broke out between the three contestants ahead of the next episode. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets second chance to stay inside house but has to clear this challenging task) Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akaksha Puri tells Avinash Sachdev to keep his equation with Palak Purswani aside when talking to others in the house.

Exchange of words between Palak and Avinash

In the new teaser that was shared on Tuesday, a minor scuffle took place between Akanksha, Avinash and Palak. Avinash said to Akanksha, "Maine sirf usko itna bola ki main jharu maar raha hu khana kha le...and she goes ‘Safai toh hogi! (I just told her I am cleaning, you have the food, and she goes, ‘You have to clean’)." To this Palak said, "Safai toh hogi nahi... kaam nahi rukega. (Not that you have to clean but that the work must not stop)."

Akansha interrupts with her comment

Here Akanksha interrupted them and said that it does not concern her whether the misunderstanding is between Avinash and Palak. She gave an example of how Avinash tried to project that same amount of frustration during other conversations, one which she had earlier in the day. "Aap mujhpe snap mat karo na, aap jo unke saath hain uska alag rakho (Do not snap at me. You keep your frustration aside with her only)."

Palak and Aviansh's history

Earlier, Palak was on the brink of eviction but was given a second chance to collect 30,000 in BB currency, which she ultimately did with the help of some of the contestants and saved herself from elimination. It is interesting to note that Palak and Avinash were engaged to each other earlier. The duo even had their roka ceremony in January 2021 but then broke up later.

Speaking to DNA, she had said, "Staying under the same roof, putting your ex-boyfriend, with whom your relationship didn't end well, will be the most challenging thing for me in the house. The game isn't challenging more than him, but I will not let anyone come between me and my game."

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is being streamed online 24X7 and edited episodes will be available at 9 pm every day on Jio Cinema.

