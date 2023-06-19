Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets second chance to stay inside house but has to clear this challenging task

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 started streaming on June 17, with Salman Khan turning host for the first time for this format. With the shocking eviction of Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar within just a few hours of Day 1, many are curious to know what will happen next. As per a promo shared on Voot's Instagram account on Monday, Palak Purswani received the fewest votes making her eligible for eviction. But, Palak still has a chance to stay in the house. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt opens up about recovering from alcoholism at the age of 44, says people used to call her ‘alcoholic’) Palak Purswani has been given a challenging task in order to survive in the Bigg Boss house.

Palak given a second chance

The battle was between Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri, where it was revealed how the fate of these contestants will be decided by the public in the next three hours. Depending on the audience vote, it was decided that since Palak received fewer votes, she would be the second contestant to get evicted. Now a new teaser has revealed otherwise, with Bigg Boss providing Palak with one last chance to stay in the house.

Will Palak clear the task?

Inside the Bigg Boss house, all the contestants use the BB currency. The new teaser showed that in order to remain within the house, Palak has to collect a total of 30,000 units of this currency. In the teaser, Palak tried to collect the required amount to safeguard herself from eviction by talking to several contestants. Some contestants planned accordingly as to what they will say if they are requested to contribute in this scenario. "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein survive karna bilkul aasan nahi hai (It is not at all easy to survive inside the Bigg Boss house)," Palak said as she walked in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Meanwhile, Palak's boyfriend Avinash Sachdev is also one of the participants in the reality show. The duo even had their roka ceremony back in January 2021 but then broke up later. Some of the other contestants in Bigg Boss include Aaliya Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, Fukra Insaan, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz and Cyrus Broacha. The show is being streamed online 24X7 and edited episodes will be available at 9 pm every day on Jio Cinema.

