Bigg Boss OTT 2 tentative list of contestants: Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani and more

The date for the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2's premiere is out and speculations are rife around the participants. Traditionally, the producers of the show keep everything under wraps until the day of the premiere. Contestants will most likely be confirmed only after the show begins streaming online from June 17. (Also read: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 to premiere on June 17) A tentative list of Bigg Boss OTT contestants.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the celebrities that may be seen as contestants on the upcoming show. A few have already put the rumours to rest and the rest are yet to confirm or deny. Here is a tentative list of participants in the upcoming web show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Avinash Sachdev

TV actor Avinash Sachdev is best known for his work in daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir. His journey in showbiz began as an assistant director when he worked on Hatim in 2004 and he also worked with Farhan Akhtar four years later on his 2008 film Rock On!

Avinash began his acting journey in 2006 with the TV show Karam Apnaa Apnaa Since the, he has worked in popular shows such as Khwaish, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai 4, and Balika Vadhu Lamhe Pyaar Ke.

Palak Purswani

Palak Purswani began her career with the reality show Splitsvilla 7. Soon, she featured in popular shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Badi Devrani. Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke gave her national fame and she has since been working in short films.

She was formerly engaged to Avinash Sachdev and they called their engagement in 2020.

Falaq Naaz

Actor Falaq Naaz has impressed fans with her work in TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka and Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Over the past few months, she has been in news for her support to her brother Sheezan. Sheezan was arrested after his Alibaba Dastaan e Kabul costar Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of their show. He was released on bail a few months later.

Jiya Shankar

Best known for her TV show Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Jiya Shankar has also worked in shows such as Kaatelal & Sons and Good Night India. Jiya has also worked in Tamil and Marathi films including Entha Andanga Unnave Kanavu Variyam and Ved.

Rejected Bigg Boss OTT 2

Rajeev Sen and Adhyayan Suman were also reportedly offered a chance to become a Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant but they could not take it up as they had prior commitments. Rajeev had shared a special video to clarify that he will not be a participant this time, due to lack of time.

