Rajeev Sen was offered Bigg Boss OTT 2, but he won't take it up as the show is ‘time-consuming’

Rajeev Sen has said that he was approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, but he won't be able to take it up as the show is very time-consuming. After several reports claimed that Rajeev may be a part of the reality show, Rajeev decided to talk about it with his fans and shared a video on his Instagram. (Also read: Will Salman Khan replace Karan Johar in second season of Bigg Boss OTT?) Rajeev Sen says he is keen on doing Bigg Boss, but will not be able to participate as the show is very time consuming.

In his clarification video, Rajeev said, “I am Rajeev Sen and today I want to talk to you all about something. There's this piece of news that is going viral these days - The news is about my participation in Bigg Boss OTT. Reports are claiming I may participate, I am very keen on going on the show. So, I had a discussion with my PR and they suggested that I share a video and clear things about my Bigg Boss OTT participation. I think I should clear this once and for all whether I am doing the show or not.”

He added, “I would like to say that I am not going inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and the reason behind the same is that it is a very time-consuming and longer commitment which I won’t be able to give to the show. I never say ‘no’ to work and it is a very good opportunity and I’ve always enjoyed Bigg Boss. But I’ve decided not to do the show and make it loud and clear. I would like to thank all the love and encouragement that I’ve got from the fans. A lot of my fans wanted me to do the show and even I was keen but I truly hope you all will accept my decision with a big smile and thank you.”

Sharing the video, Rajeev wrote, "BIG BOSS OTT | BREAKING NEWS." Most of his fans welcomed the news. One of them wrote, “Nice decision. No need to join Big Boss. You are great just the way you are.” Another one commented, “Acha hai big boss waise bhi its dirty (Good, Bigg Boss is quite dirty show).”

Rajeev Sen, who is Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's brother was most recently seen in his own production - the short film Hasrat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON