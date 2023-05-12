Salman Khan is replacing Karan Johar in second season of Bigg Boss OTT, show to premiere by end of month: Report

After successfully hosting Bigg Boss 16 earlier this year, Salman Khan will reportedly return for the reality show's other show, Bigg Boss OTT later this month. Reports suggest that the actor will take over hosting duties from filmmaker Karan Johar who hosted the first season in 2021. The second season is said to premiere by the end of the month and will run for around three months. (Also read: When Salman Khan did his first-ever ad with Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff 40 years ago. Watch) Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

According to a report in Koimoi, the actor will host the second season. The actor has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010. In between, Farah Khan hosted a spinoff version titled Bigg Boss Halla Bol in 2015 and Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

Divya Agarwal ended up winning the first season. Uorfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat and Neha Bhasin were among the other contestants in the inaugural season on Voot. Meanwhile, MC Stan was the eventual winner of Bigg Boss 16, with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary coming in as the runners-up.

Karan's next film as director, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan is releasing on July 28, 2023. It was originally due to be released in April 2023.

Another report in Telly Chakkar stated that the new season of Bigg Boss OTT would begin on May 29, 2023, and run for six weeks on Voot. The final list of the participating celebrities has not yet been confirmed.

In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Salman had shared that he doesn't do Bigg Boss for the money. He had said, "I do it for the connect with the aam aadmi (regular people). That’s the power of television." The actor was last seen in the Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was also produced by his production house. The film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

He will return as the spy Tiger in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 later this year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and will feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

