Charu Asopa, estranged husband Rajeev Sen celebrate her birthday together; fans react: 'Kabhi divorce kabhi patch up'

After a months-long public spat and slamming each other in interviews, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen appear to be back together, going by their latest loved-up Instagram posts. On Monday, Rajeev shared some happy photos with Charu and their daughter, Zianna, leaving social media users confused about whether the actors were together or not. Along with their photos, Rajeev wished Charu on her birthday. Charu also shared their photos and thanked Rajeev for making her birthday 'amazing' and 'special'. Also read: Charu Asopa says she wants to be cordial with Rajeev Sen for daughter

On Monday, Rajeev shared photos of himself with Charu Asopa and their daughter from outside a restaurant. He also posted a few mirror selfies, in which he held Charu close as they spent their day together. Sharing the photos, he wrote in his Instagram caption, "Happy Birthday Charu, wishing you lots of love with good health and happiness always." He added evil eye amulet, cake, balloon and a red heart emoji to his caption.

As soon as Rajeev posted pictures from Charu's birthday celebrations, Instagram users flooded the comments section of his post. One user wrote, "Sometimes they say they are getting divorced, sometimes they are together. They have made marriage a joke." Another one wrote, "Hopefully divorce wala drama band hojae inka (hope the divorce-related drama stops now)."

Charu too shared photos from her birthday, in which she wore a printed white and yellow dress, on Instagram and wrote in her caption, "Thank you Rajeev, had an amazing day. Thank you for making my birthday so special." A person commented on her post, "By God ki kasam, aap dono ka samajh nahi aata mujhe (I swear to God, I don't understand both of you)..." One more commented, "Inka lafda hi samajh nahi aata yaar... kabhi divorce kabhi patch up (I don't understand their relationship... sometimes divorce and sometimes patch up)."

Estranged couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the news for quite some time now. After issuing statements about each other last year, and accusing each other of cheating, Charu and Rajeev announced separation. Soon, they reunited briefly, but later announced separation once again. Last month, Charu and Rajeev were seen at a relative’s wedding in Kolkata, which also had Sushmita Sen in attendance.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Charu had said that she wants to be cordial with Rajeev for their daughter Zianna's sake. She had said, “Ziana ke liye (for her) I want to work very hard, earn a lot of money and give her a wonderful life... When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun (I can do that for my daughter)."

Last month, it was also reported that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have parted ways and after the completion of the six-month period (asked by family court), the two will be officially divorced in June, and Zianna will continue to stay with Charu.

