Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale: Here's what winner will get; prize money and much more

The final voting for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is underway, and ahead of the grand finale, there has been massive buzz around the finalists, prize money, where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2's final episode, and much more. An per an ABP Live report, the prize money for the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a significant amount. Also read: Fukra Insaan Abhishek Malhan hospitalised before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, sister confirms

What does Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner get?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is finally coming to an end. Here's what the winner will get this year. It is not just lakhs of rupees.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale featuring host-actor Salman Khan will take place on August 14. Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt are the top 5 finalists. Before Salman declares the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, find out what all he or she could win.

As per the ABP Live report, the winner will get a cash prize of ₹25 lakh. It said that even though the exact prize amount has not yet been announced, one of the episodes featured a conversation between Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan, where they a reference to the amount. Apart from the cash prize and the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, the winner will reportedly also get free food for life.

Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

According to the live voting count and trend reported by PKBnews on Sunday, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are giving each other tough competition as both are leading in terms of voting. As per the report, as of August 13, Elvish – a wild card entrant on the reality show – was leading the voting with 48 percent of the votes going in his favour.

Elvish Yadav reportedly got 800,99,975 votes, compared to Abhishek Malhan's 600,98,365 votes. Social media personality Manisha Rani received 13,23,830 votes, while Bebika got 77,201 votes. Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt received the least number of votes – 32,500.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan has been hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which streams on JioCinema. The show premiered on June 17. Apart from the finalists, the other contestants on the show were Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, and Palak Purswani.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.