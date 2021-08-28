Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal lashes out against 'Bollywood ke raja' Karan Johar, says she is suffering

Divya Agarwal was unwilling to back down after she was told off by host Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT recently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 08:05 AM IST
After being reprimanded by host Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT over the weekend, contestant Divya Agarwal had more to say on the show about the filmmaker. Divya, who was told to mind her tone by Karan and show some respect to him, said that she is suffering because of what was said to her.

During a conversation with co-contestant Akshara Singh, Divya revisited her tense interaction with Karan over the weekend. “Karan Johar ne mere bare me boli hain aisi baatein jiski wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna pad raha hai. Fir main kyun na chillaoon kyun na bolun, kaun kya bigad lega (I am suffering because of the nasty things Karan said about me, so why should I keep quiet, who's going to shut me up)?” Divya said.

She added, “Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho, to tumhare muh se nikla hua har shabd log sunte samajhte hain (You think you're the king of Bollywood, so everyone pays attention to what you say). Wo obviously tum jo bologe uspe bharosa karenge (They will believe you). To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho (How can you say such things about me)?”

On the weekend's episode, Karan told Divya that she is a contestant on the show and he is the host, and they should maintain that line. He also accused her of deliberately causing a rift between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who appear to have developed a friendship.

“I am an artist and I will continue to work, if not here then somewhere else,” Divya said about the possibility of her being removed from the show. She added that she would repeat herself to Karan in a future episode if she needs to, but would not back down.

