Shamita Shetty is jealous of Raqesh Bapat's attention for Divya Agarwal, he pacifies her with a kiss. Watch

Raqesh Bapat had to deal with a jealous Shamita Shetty on the latest episode of Bigg Boss. A new promo shows him trying to console Divya Agarwal after her friend, actor Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from the house. Divya warned him that he should leave before 'people' started accusing her of flirting with him.

As she expected, Shamita was not happy about Raqesh's attention towards Divya. She looked at them from afar and gave Raqesh some attitude when he returned to her. Raqesh told her that he wants to talk to her but Shamita refused. When Raqesh tried to explain himself, Shamita said, "Why are you trying to explain yourself? I'm not your girlfriend."





However, things calmed down between them when he asked her for a bite of her food, gave her a hug and even a kiss on her cheek. "Kya karu main iska (What should I do with him)?" Shamita asked Nishant Bhat who was laughing at their conversation. Earlier in the day, Raqesh was also seen talking to Shamita about his divorce from Ridhi Dogra. “I was on the verge of breaking,” he told her.

In another episode, he was also seen flirting with Shamita, refusing to leave her bed at night. The two cracked up other housemates as well.

Raqesh was assigned Shamita as his connection by host Karan Johar on the show's opening night. In a recent episode, contestants were asked to keep or break the 'connections' they were assigned when they entered the house. Both Shamita and Raqesh decided to keep their connection.

In a recent episode, Raqesh told her, "A connection has begun to form between us. Now, it is at a level where we look at things with a certain maturity, and have an understanding with each other. I feel a sense of belonging with you."