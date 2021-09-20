Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT fan reacts to video of Divya Agarwal ignoring media post win, calls her ‘undeserving’. Varun Sood replies
web series

Bigg Boss OTT fan reacts to video of Divya Agarwal ignoring media post win, calls her ‘undeserving’. Varun Sood replies

As a viewer of Bigg Boss OTT called Divya Agarwal an ‘undeserving winner’, her boyfriend Varun Sood jumped to her defence.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Varun Sood came to Divya Agarwal’s defence as a Twitter user called her ‘undeserving’ of the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

A Twitter user called Divya Agarwal an ‘undeserving winner’ and cited a video of her ignoring the media after exiting the Bigg Boss OTT house. The viewer wrote, “Undeserving winner for me. And what arrogance even after getting out of the house. Why would she not make a few seconds for the press and public?”

Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood came to her defence. He replied to the post, “Cause they jumped in front of the moving car. Plus we couldn’t tell them what the results were.”

On Saturday, Divya became the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT, a digital spin-off of the reality show, hosted by Karan Johar, that aired on Voot. She beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty in the race for the trophy.

RELATED STORIES

Varun has been defending Divya against online criticism. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter, “Alright!! Just want to address those people who are saying #BB15 asli ghar hai. Toh #BBOTT nakli tha kya? Nakli tha toh itni fight kyu maari (Bigg Boss 15 is the real deal. So, was Bigg Boss OTT fake? If it was fake, then what was the need to fight so much)? P.S photos coming in the evening.”

Varun Sood hit back at those undermining Divya Agarwal’s Bigg Boss OTT win.

When a fan of Pratik Sehajpal replied to the tweet saying, “BB15 is real #PratikSehajpal,” Varun reiterated his question: “Toh ye nakli tha toh itni fight kyu maari (If Bigg Boss OTT was fake, then what was the need to fight so much).”

Also read: Divya Agarwal says boyfriend Varun Sood found her ‘arrogant’ on Bigg Boss OTT, asked her ‘what was wrong with you?’

For most of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya played solo. While she did not have a connection at first, she paired up with Zeeshan Khan in the first week, after he ditched his existing connection, Urfi Javed. However, she was left alone again after he was evicted from the show for displaying violent behaviour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divya agarwal varun sood bigg boss ott
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Divya Agarwal says boyfriend Varun Sood found her ‘arrogant’ on Bigg Boss OTT

Emmys 2021 full winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards

Sex Education: Will Otis and Maeve reunite in season 4? Asa Butterfield predicts

Emmys 2021: The Crown, Mare of Easttown off to a great start
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP