Bigg Boss OTT finale live: Raqesh Bapat says he's scared of Shamita Shetty, she gives him a kiss in return

Bigg Boss OTT finale has finally kicked off. This week, with the elimination of Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat were announced as the top five constants.

Although fans will find out the winner of the show on Saturday night, Hindustan Times readers have predicted that Divya stands the highest chance to win the trophy. About 51.10% of voters who participated in the poll chose Divya Agarwal as the winner. Whereas 20.36% voters picked Pratik Sehajpal. Shamita Shetty ranked third with 15.92% votes.

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT will not only win the tropy but will also take home ₹25 lakhs.

8:00 pm: Eliminated contestants Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Moose Jattana (Muskaan Jattana), and Milind Gaba participate in the finale episode. The constants open a bottle of fruit Champagne.

Meanwhile, a new promo has also revealed that a briefcase has been presented to the top 5 contestants. Whoever would pick the briefcase, they would no longer be in the running for the Bigg Boss OTT winner's trophy and would immediately become a participant of Bigg Boss 15.

7:45 pm: Bharti and Haarsh host the Bigg Boss OTT awards. Each constant won an award.

7:30 pm: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the house and ask them to share a negative thought about each contestant.

Raqesh confessed he felt bad that Nishant, despite being his friends for 15 years outside Bigg Boss OTT house, didn't support him enough in the show. Speaking about Divya, he said that when she fights, she becomes arrogant and she moves a lot while talking.

As for Shamita, he said that she is super strong about her opinions and sometimes her strengths become a negative aspect for others, and I am very scared of her. When she gives her strong headed opinion, I don't know where to hide. "Honestly, being scared of your partner is also required sometimes," he added. Shamita then plants a kiss on his cheek. Divya added, "Pratik has said that sometime we feel we're at Shamita's wedding and we returning home as baraatis."

7:15 pm: On their last day, the contestants were given two skits to play out. In the first, titled ‘Gluten bani souten’, Raqesh and Shamita essay a married couple. Raqesh is a huge foodie while Shamita wants him to adapt a gluten-free diet for his healthy well-being. This leaves him frustrated. Divya has been assigned to play the neighbour, trying to benefit from their fight and win Raqesh over.

In the second skit, Nishant is asked to play a matchmaker, determined to find Divya a match. He sets Divya up with Pratik. While they realise that they are not compatible, Nishant tries to match them because he doesn't want his 100 % success record to be affected.

The contestants then perform perform the skits and entertain Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

7:00 pm: Bigg Boss OTT finale has officially kicked off! Karan Johar kicks off the finale on a melodramatic note, preparing for his farewell from this season's Bigg Boss OTT. He then gave fans a peek into constants final day in the house.