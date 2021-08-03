Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT promo: Karan Johar teases bolder show, audience to decide punishments. Watch
web series

Bigg Boss OTT promo: Karan Johar teases bolder show, audience to decide punishments. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar, in a new promo, suggested that the digital version of the show will be much bolder than its televised version, Bigg Boss 15. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Karan Johar is the host of Bigg Boss OTT.

Days before its premiere on Voot, host Karan Johar dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT. In the short video, he teased new twists and increased audience involvement in the show. Bigg Boss, a six-week digital series that will air ahead of the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15, premieres on Sunday.

The video began with Karan watching an earlier promo featuring Salman Khan and saying, “Toh TV par Salman host karenge suit mein, boot mein. Aur main host karunga Bigg Boss OTT Voot pe (Salman will suit up to host the televised version of Bigg Boss, while I will host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot).”

Karan went on to share his ideas for Bigg Boss OTT - risqué clothing, bolder tasks and the audience deciding what punishments to be given to the contestants.

“@Voot @VootSelect #BiggBossOTTonVoot. Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm on every Sunday and catch the episodes @ 7pm on Mon-Sat & LIVE 24x7 all days!” he wrote, sharing the Bigg Boss OTT promo on Instagram.

Seema Khan called the promo ‘too good’, while former Bigg Boss contestant Bandagi Kalra commented, “Waiting, it will be fun!” Fans expressed their excitement as well, with many dropping heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. One called it ‘too crazy’.

Last week, Neha Bhasin was revealed as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal, Anusha Dandekar, Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit’s names are also being associated with the show, although there is no official confirmation yet.

Also see | Inside Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘average work day’: Female bonding and hearty laughs, see photos

Earlier this month, Karan was announced as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. “#BiggBossOTT hoga itna Over The Top that only someone ekdum Over the Top could have matched the vibe. The one and only #KaranJohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna Over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte (It’s going to be more over the top than you can even imagine). #ItnaOTT @karanjohar @voot,” an Instagram post by Voot Select read.

Salman will be the host of Bigg Boss 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karan johar bigg boss

Related Stories

tv

Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan have a mini Bigg Boss 14 reunion on a flight, watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:01 PM IST
web series

Step inside Bigg Boss OTT house with bunk beds, tarot-inspired wallpapers, see pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:15 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section

Sassy dog hilariously argues with dad to put away laptop and let him sit on lap
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP