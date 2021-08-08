Bigg Boss OTT’s Neha Bhasin says she battled depression, bulimia, body image issues: ‘Thought I won’t survive’

Singer Neha Bhasin, who will soon be seen on Bigg Boss OTT, opened up about going through a low phase at the beginning of her career. She said that she thought she ‘won’t survive’.

Neha is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT and will join the likes of Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Ridhima Pandit and others. Karan Johar will host the show, which premieres tonight on Voot.

In an interview with Times Now, Neha said, “Of course, that has been the starting first 10 years of my career. It took me a long time to talk about it. Yes, I’ve been very low, I thought I won’t survive. I thought I won’t make it, not just in my career but in life too. I thought I wouldn’t make it in life because it was so disheartening...” She added that she has been through a ‘long cycle of depression, therapy, bulimia, and body image issues’.

According to Neha, women have it a lot harder in life. “I’m not playing the woman card. But especially being a woman who is not afraid of her mindset and her body. You know people don't like it when you are happy. And that’s the easiest target,” she said.

Last month, in a promo, Neha was announced as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital series, which will air on Voot ahead of the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15. The show promises ‘over the top drama’ and is expected to be bolder than its small-screen counterpart. The audience will also play a role in deciding what punishments to be given to the contestants.

Neha won the reality show Coke [V] Popstars in 2002 and went on to form an all-girl band Viva with four others. She has had a flourishing solo career since the group broke up in 2004. She is known for songs such as Kuch Khaas, Dhunki and Jag Ghoomeya.