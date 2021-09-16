Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty left speechless after Raqesh Bapat says ‘I love you’, watch here

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship on Bigg Boss OTT seems to have crossed a major milestone. In the latest episode of the reality show, Raqesh told Shamita that he loves her, leaving her speechless.

Raqesh's declaration of love comes at a time when both Shamita and host Karan Johar suggested that he isn't as invested in the relationship as she is. Raqesh recently declared that they are ‘just friends’, although Shamita in an earlier episode had told co-contestant Neha Bhasin that it is quite ‘obvious’ that they like each other.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were sitting on a bed, when Shamita began playfully choking him. “Kill me, I don't want to live,” he said sarcastically, in Hindi. “What is your problem?” she asked, and he replied, “You are my biggest problem. When I get out of here, I'll have to rely on alcohol to help me bear you.”

“Say something nice,” Shamita told him, and after Raqesh sat silently for several moments, she yelled, “You're taking so long to say something nice, you a**.” Raqesh told her to let him think, as he wanted to word himself correctly. “Because I don't word myself correctly, people get hurt,” he said, perhaps taking a dig at Shamita frequently getting into arguments with him. She said, “You don't say nice things about me very often,” and Raqesh replied, “I should be able to see nice behaviour first.”

After Shamita prodded him for compliments a little more forcefully, Raqesh said, “Je t'aime” – ‘I love you’ in French. Shamita was shocked. She asked, “Do you even know what je t'aime means?” Raqesh said he does, which left her speechless. “I can't top that,” he said.

Raqesh was recently given the stamp of approval by Shamita's mother, who visited her on the show. She had called Raqesh a ‘sweet man’ and a ‘gentleman’. Karan, meanwhile, had said that their fights are getting ‘annoying’ to watch, and that Shamita should perhaps read the writing on the wall.