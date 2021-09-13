Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar says Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s fights look ‘extremely annoying’, here is how she reacted

Karan Johar, during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, told Shamita Shetty that her blow hot-blow cold relationship with Raqesh Bapat was ‘coming across as extremely annoying to the viewers’. The two of them have been having quite a few disagreements of late.

Shamita said that she was pushing herself out of her comfort zone by expressing her feelings for Raqesh in front of the cameras. She maintained that she genuinely likes him and feels that their connection was organic, despite the fact that at first, they were ‘forced to be with each other’ because of the format of Bigg Boss OTT.

“He said a lot of things to me as well. ‘Our souls connected’, ‘thank you for being there for me’, ‘you stood by me like a rock’. Whatever I felt, I thought it was mutual. But then, suddenly, in the last one week, I don’t know if it is because people called him spineless or because of what the aunty who came inside told him or because I am called dominating and bossy, he feels he needs to now stand up for himself because people think he is coming across as henpecked,” she said.

Shamita said that Raqesh’s need to be assertive has led to him behaving very differently with her, ‘sometimes to the extent of being very arrogant and insensitive’. “The problem here is that I am trying to understand my own feelings and it is happening on national television. I have also seen a very beautiful side to him and I keep trying to tell him, ‘Come out of your shell, talk to me about what is going on in your head’, but he just locks me out,” she said.

Karan asked Shamita if Raqesh has broken her heart, to which she said yes. “But the problem here is that he doesn’t understand that he broke my heart, he is the only one who can mend it. He thinks that if he distances himself from me, I will be better. That, for me, is an escapist attitude,” she said.

Karan said that perhaps Shamita is not ready to read the writing on the wall and, maybe, Raqesh ‘wants out’. She admitted to being ‘very confused’ and said that wearing her heart on her sleeve is her ‘stupidity’. “Darling, then start an off-shoulder, it’s time to change that sleeve,” Karan told her.

Shamita said that she ‘would have a lot more distractions’ if she were outside the Bigg Boss house but inside, Raqesh is ‘in (her) face’. Karan ended the conversation by telling her that this is their personal issue, which they need to sort out, and he is just conveying what the audience feels.