Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty wants Raqesh Bapat to ‘wear a diaper, control his bladder’

Shamita Shetty was upset with Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Raqesh Bapat and the disagreements did not end with the task. In a clip shared online on Friday, Shamita Shetty told Raqesh that he should not have stepped away during the task.

The video clip begins with Shamita saying, “There is a communication gap between you and me. That is what I am trying to explain to you.” Raqesh responded, “Theek hai abhi mai, wo (Okay, now I will).” However, Shamita cut him short and said angrily, “Pehle to task ke beech me if you go and pee (First of all, if you go and pee in the middle of the task), I swear (muted word) will come into me.”

Raqesh then replied with a smile, “I cannot control my bladder! It is human, it is nature’s call.” Shamita mockingly asked him, “Tum yaha pe susu, khana, sone ke liye hi aaye ho (Are you here to simply eat, pee and sleep)?” Raqesh told her, “Jaana tha to jaunga nahi main? Sab to jaa rahe the (I had to go, why would I not? Everyone was going).” Shamita insisted he should not have gone in the midst of the task.

“There was hooliganism going out there, mai akeli baith baith ke (I was sitting there alone),” Shamita said and gestured to say she was scared. Raqesh explained, “Maine thoda sa shanti ka block dekha to fatafat ho ke aa gaya. (I saw a small window of peace and calm so I went and came back quickly). I must have been back in two seconds.”

However, Shamita told him it was not right for him, as a ‘sanchalak’ to leave. “Control your pee, wear a fre***** diaper!” she said and he replied, “I wish they had a diaper, I would have worn it. Bigg Boss, please send me diapers.”