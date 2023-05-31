Black Mirror Season 6 trailer: New worlds and nightmares are explored in Netflix anthology series

After a four-year gap, Charlie Brooker’s anthology series Black Mirror returns for a sixth season in June. This time, the anthology will focus on five new stories that will bend audiences minds with its dystopian storytelling. Black Mirror creator Charlie is writing all episodes of this new season. (Also read: Black Mirror season 5 review: Twisted and terrifying, Netflix’s feel-bad show returns for another round)

What is season 6 about?

Annie Murphy in a still from Black Mirror

The trailer shows glimpses of each of the five stories which have the following titles Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79. Each story revolves around an alternate anxiety-inducing reality. The first stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Schitt Creek's Annie Murphy. The latter stars as the title character in Joan Is Awful and finds that her life has become a series on a OTT platform called Streamberry. Salma plays Joan in the series.

In Loch Henry, a couple goes to a small Scottish town to begin work on a nature documentary but change their minds after hearing a shocking local story from the past. For Beyond the Sea, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul is enlisted in a dangerous high-tech mission with another man. The story is set in an alternative year of 1969.

With Mazey Day, a young star is constantly chased by the paparazzi after being involved in an accident. And finally, Killing Eve's Anjana Vasan stars in Demon 79 where she plays a shop assistant told to commit horrible crimes to avoid disaster.

Fans react to new trailer

Fans reacted with both dread and excitement to the new chapters in the anthology. One fan said on YouTube, "They’re really popping off with the cast this season." Another added, "Everything about this show is dope! The more seasons that they come out with, the mindf*cks get stronger." Yet another fan wrote, "A new season of Black Mirror has been my wish for several years."

Who is in the series cast?

The series ensemble cast includes Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, , Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz. The award-winning show will stream on Netflix from June 15, 2023.

