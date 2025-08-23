‘He used my name for dirty jokes’: Bobby Darling slams Kapil Sharma for ignoring her when she begged for work

Actor Bobby Darling has opened up about her struggles in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Telly Masala, she recalled how she once became the subject of jokes on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show and alleged that Kapil ignored her when she asked him for work. Bobby Darling says she begged for work from Kapil Sharma.

Bobby Darling on industry not treating her right initially

Bobby revealed that she never felt welcomed in the industry and said, “Nahi, aise dekhte the mereko gandi nighahon se kyunki tab koi itna janta bhi nahi tha LGBTQ ke baarien main. Aur aaj vohi actors ake mere roles kar rahe hain Kapil ke show main. Vohi sab the jo mera mazak udaate the aur aaj mere roles karke aapna kitchen chalate hain (No, they used to look at me with dirty eyes because at that time no one even knew much about the LGBTQ community. And today, those same actors are playing my roles on Kapil’s show. They are the ones who once made fun of me, and today they run their kitchens by doing my roles).”

Bobby Darling slams Kapil Sharma for ignoring her at the time of need

She claimed she messaged Kapil for work in his show, but he ignored her and said, “Maine kaha Kapil ek time tha jab tu struggle kar raha tha. Mera naam leke tune itne gande gande jokes banaye, logon ko hasaya, main khush hoti thi. Lekin ab mujhe teri zarurat hai, mere help kar. Kapil Sharma, I am not begging for money; I am begging for work. He never replied to my messages. Reply Kudrat ne de diya jo yeh sab attack ho rahe hain naa cafe pe. Maine tujhse kaam maanga tha, tune mujhe dhutkar diya. You didn't even acknowledge my message. Tumhare saath aisa hi hoga (I told Kapil—there was a time when you were struggling. You used my name and made filthy jokes, made people laugh, and I felt happy then. But now I need you, I asked you for help. Kapil Sharma, I am not begging for money; I am begging for work. He never replied to my messages. The reply was given by destiny itself—the attacks happening at the café. I had asked you for work, but you rejected me; you didn’t even acknowledge my message. The same will happen with you).”

About Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling made her presence felt in the early 2000s with roles in films such as Style, Chalte Chalte, Page 3, and Kya Kool Hain Hum. While many of her roles were comic or stereotypical portrayals, Bobby embraced them with confidence and used the visibility to bring attention to the LGBTQ+ community at a time when awareness was limited in India. She also appeared in popular television shows such as Bigg Boss 1, where her candidness and bold persona made her a household name.

Meanwhile, Kapil is currently busy hosting his show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show also features Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Grover. He will next be seen in the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Director duo Abbas–Mustan, who helmed Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, have passed on the baton to writer Anukal Goswami for this one. Manjot Singh is also part of the cast.