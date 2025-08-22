Kapil Sharma still sweats profusely before the show begins, says Bharti Singh: ‘Bohot down to earth hai’

Comedian Bharti Singh has praised comedian Kapil Sharma in a new interview. During the interaction with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Bharti shared that Kapil is a very hardworking person who has always stood for her and supported her career. Bharti also revealed that Kapil still has last-minute nervousness before beginning the show. Bharti Singh talked about Kapil Sharma in a new interview.

What Bharti said about Kapil

During the interaction, Bharti talked about Kapil and said one valuable lesson she learnt from him. She said, “'Comedy is not in the jokes,’ he has told me, advising, ‘Look around you, observe. What is your driver like? Do his mannerisms, do this.’ It’s not to hurt someone, or something… There is no one above Kapil Sharma, right? I respect him a lot. Even now, whenever I feel down, I call him. I also visit his house quite often. He is like an energy boost for me. I have often seen people in the same field pulling each other down. But he’s never like that. He’ll say, ‘Tu sher hai (You are a lion). What you can do, no one else can!’ If the king himself tells me all this, even if I have only three bullets, I can fire 30.”

‘Kapil has always supported me’

She continued, “Bohot support kiya… humesha baat-tey hain. Backstage mera jaise haal hai, paseeno-paseen! Jab ki uss bandey ne show kitna hi kar liya ho. Jab jata he ekdum chilla ke jata hain. Bohot down to earth hain… uss bande ko maine personally jana hai (Backstage, it’s the same situation as mine: sweating profusely. Even though that man has done so many shows, he still sweats profusely backstage. But once the time comes, he enters the stage with full energy. He is so down to earth and humble, I have seen him up close so I know).”

Bharti and Kapil participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. They went on to collaborate on The Kapil Sharma Show and have hosted several shows together. Bharti recently hosted Laughter Chefs Season 2.