Salman Khan taunts Bebika Dhurve on Bigg Boss OTT 2, says ‘everyone loves her personality’

Actor Salman Khan, who currently hosts the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has taunted contestant Bebika Dhurve. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Voot shared a promo clip in which Salman praised Bebika for being 'fantastic all this week'. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he also said that she will even win the next few seasons of the show. (Also Read | Salman Khan confirms not quitting Bigg Boss OTT 2, reveals what keeps him going)

Salman schools Bebika

The brief clip started with Salman Khan telling Bebika, "Bebika, aap bohut sahi ho, baaki sab bewakoof hai (Only you are right. Everyone else is a fool)." She replied, "No, sir." Salman continued, "So, Bebika has been fantastic all this week. Everyone loves Bebika's personality. Bebika is going to win this season, next season, the next season after this. Beautiful, Bebika. Bebika k liye taaliyan (Clap for Bebika)." He then clapped even though he had a serious expression on his face.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Bebika pe hua Salman Khan ke sarcasm ka vaar (There was an attack on Bebika by Salam Khan's sarcasm)! Watch the episode of #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan tonight at 9 pm. Streaming free on #JioCinema."

Bebika's behaviour in the last week

Last week, on the show, Bebika expressed her unhappiness towards Aashika Bhatia for not cleaning the house well and not doing her duty properly. "I am unwell, yet working. You still haven't cleaned the washroom well, nor have you cleaned the dustbin,” she had said. During the Angel VS Devil task, Bebika also got into a fight with Manisha and even pushed her several times.

During the ticket to finale task, Abhishek Malhan supported Elvish Yadav and stole from Bebika and Jiya Shankar’s shops. However, Bebika took it personally and got angry. Bebika also told Abhishek ‘main tera muh tod dungi (I’ll break your face)' and ‘tu bahar miliyo (you meet me outside)' when he and Avinash Sachdev fought over a disagreement in the task.

Salman on being part of Bigg Boss

Recently, Salman said that his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to come back on Weekend Ka Vaar. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar."

