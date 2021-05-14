Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee question love in the first promo, watch
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful.
web series

Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee question love in the first promo, watch

  • Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser has been released. The ALTBalaji series stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:40 PM IST

The first teaser of ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3 has been unveiled. The digital series stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

The teaser begins with Agastya (Sidharth) and Rumi (Sonia) questioning love. "What is love anyway?" asks Agastya before adding, "Ek glamorised four-letter word for self-inflicted pain."

"Love, I chased relentlessly all my life only to realise what you may want may not be what you need," Rumi says as the heartbroken lovers try to escape the pain. The teaser then features glimpses of their past, featuring several romantic moments.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ekta Kapoor said, "EID N AKSHAY TRITHYA WISHES N DUAAS FOR THE WORLD ! May we heal .. our world ourselves n our hearts the Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need."

Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the first two seasons. On Wednesday, Harleen featured in a video revisiting the previous seasons while announcing the premiere date of the third season.

Last month, Ekta teased fans by sharing a video of Sidharth and Sonia sharing a kissing scene. A video of Sidharth and Sonia riding a bike also surfaced earlier this year.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant is her favourite co-star, reveals she hates lies: 'If you don't like me, be honest'

Broken But Beautiful 3 marks Sidharth's digital debut. Speaking about the show in December, he said, “I am thrilled to announce my association with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one.”

Broken But Beautiful 3 premieres on May 29.

