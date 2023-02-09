Class actor Chandan K Anand on mixed reviews for the show: Agar Pathaan jaise film super hit ho sakti hai...

Actor Chandan K Anand talked about mixed reviews of Netflix’s recently released Class, a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish hit Elite. In the show, Chandan appeared as Suraj Ahuja, a renowned businessman in New Delhi whose daughter gets murdered. He runs Hampton International where the show is set, with actors like Gurfateh Pirzada, Moses Koul, Zeyn Shaw and Anjali Sivaraman among others.

Chandan, who appeared in films like Love Aaj Kal, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Rangbaaz, credited the series to director Ashim Ahluwalia. He told Hindustan Times in a chat, “My experience as an actor was amazing. Yes, mixed reviews have come after release because what we are seeing is out of our league. It’s ahead of its time.” The film touched upon several issues, including the class system, racism and the dark world in a society influenced by money.

The actor described Class as a ‘mirror to the society.’ “So many people are watching it, and our purposed is resolved. I know a lot of people from Pakistan and Bangladesh have appreciated it for talking about islamophobia and the LGBTQ community. Agar Pathaan jaise film super hit ho sakti hai, woh entertainment ha (A film like Pathaan can become a hit because it is entertainment). But, I don’t believe that someone is tied to a rope attached to a helicopter, Shah Rukh Khan ek pair maarta hai aur John Abraham gir jata hai (I don’t believe that John Abraham in Pathaan dies just because Shah Rukh kicks him). He is unable to save himself. But class is a reality. This is what is happening nowadays.”

While Chandan plays a key role in Class, his name is missing from world’s most popular film portal, IMDb. When asked about it, he shared, “I asked my team about it. Mera acha role hai. My character is well-distributed, crafted and performed. It has everyone’s contribution, from the director to the costume designer, I have given my soul to it. I don’t know why they missed out on it. They told me I can edit it on IMDb.”

Class brings out the dark side of society. Much similar to it, the Bollywood industry is often regarded as an obnoxious place, filled with drug parties, rampant sex and much more. Chandan said he doesn’t believe in it, however, he doesn’t like to attend any starry parties. “You are secluded when you don’t indulge in alcohol, or drugs at parties. For me, it’s a time waste. You might get work by socialising at these parties but your work finds you.”

Does that mean all Bollywood parties are the same or have celebrities just become a soft target? He opined citing some recent incidents as examples, “What you think about Bollywood becomes believable when you see it on news. Yahape sab drugs nahi karte. Lekin ha, jaha paisa hai waha cheezon ka shoshan hota hai (Everyone is not doing drugs here. But there is always exploitation where money is involved).”

Chandan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming Fighter and recently wrapped up its first schedule in Assam. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

