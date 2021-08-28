'Come here and give me a kiss right now': Shamita Shetty's wish is Raqesh Bapat's command on Bigg Boss OTT, watch

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's chemistry has been fuelling speculation among fans, and they're not in any mood to put a stop to them. A recent promo video provided another example of how their relationship has evolved.

The video showed Shamita having a meal, as Raqesh heated up some food in the microwave. "Usko pura garam mat karna (Don't heat it fully), it'll become hard otherwise," she told him. Raqesh, who was wearing a white kurta, asked, "Aur kuch (Anything else)?" She looked at him blankly for a second, and said, "You have a problem? I'll not do it." He said he didn't have a problem, and that he was just asking if she has anything else to say.

With a half-smile, Shamita said, "Come here and give me a kiss right now," and Raqesh obliged instantly. "So sweet," said Neha Bhasin, who was nearby. "Just because he's looking cute na...," Shamita said, as she went back to her meal.

In the past, fans have seen Raqesh and Shamita flirt with each other on multiple occasions. Raqesh woke her up with a kiss, and on another occasion, he jumped into bed with her and asked if he could sleep there.

They've also shared emotional moments with each other, like the time when Shamita got into an argument with Nishant Bhat during a task and confided in Raqesh, and when Raqesh attempted to placate Shamita after a tiff, and spoke about the difficulties he's been through in his life, including his father's death and his divorce, which he said nearly broke him.

When Raqesh sat with Divya Agarwal when she was crying, it seemingly upset Shamita, and the two had a slight argument about it. "Why are you trying to explain yourself? I'm not your girlfriend," she told him, but they eventually made up.