Comedian Shashi Dhiman on staying unapologetic on stage: ‘It means standing by your truth even when it’s uncomfortable’

Comedian Shashi Dhiman has been making headlines recently, first for criticising her mother's choice in men, following which she was slammed by social media users, and also emerged as the mystery girl of IPL . Despite the attention, Shashi remains undeterred and focused on her comedy, preferring to stay unapologetic in her work. Also read: Varun Grover drops new standup video with a disclaimer after Kunal Kamra row: ‘Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hai' When it comes to comedy, Shashi tries to balance humour with sensitivity while tackling real-life experiences and stereotypes.

On finding comedy from real-life experiences

“I always try to approach my material with empathy and self-awareness. The aim isn’t to provoke or offend, it’s to hold up a mirror in a way that feels honest and relatable. I often ask myself: Is this joke adding value to the conversation, or just echoing frustration? If it comes from a place of truth and shared experience, it tends to land with warmth rather than judgment. And yes, I usually start by laughing at myself -- it helps set the right tone,” says the comedian.

Shashi has reached this position after escaping several stereotypes that she faced, making her way in the comedy world.

“From being told ‘you’re funny for a girl’ to assumptions that I must only do ‘relationship jokes’, there’s been no shortage of stereotyping. But I have realised that the best way to counter it is by showing up, staying consistent, and letting your work speak. With time, the narrative shifts, and so do the expectations,” says Shashi, who participated in Foxtale’s comedy experience No Fox Given on June 27 in Mumbai, where comedians took the stage to confront several stereotypes through their punches on stage.

Is it tough to stay unapologetic in the comedy set in today's time?

“It’s definitely not easy, but it’s important. I have learned that being unapologetic doesn’t mean being reckless; it means standing by your truth even when it’s uncomfortable. You can be fearless and respectful,” she says.

On being the viral mystery girl

Apart from comedy, Shashi sometime back, emerged as the mystery girl during the IPL tournament in 2022 for churning up content for Punjab Kings. And that tag has remained with her till date.

“It was great! I wasn’t expecting it, but I feel grateful for it. But it also reminded me of how fast things move online, and how little control we have over how we’re perceived. I chose to take it with humour and gratitude and to redirect that attention towards something more meaningful, like the stories I actually want to tell,” she shares.