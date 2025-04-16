Varun Grover drops new standup video with a disclaimer after Kunal Kamra row: ‘Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hai'

Lyricist, filmmaker and comedian Varun Grover's latest standup comedy gig as part of his tour ‘Nothing makes sense’ took aim at several topics, ranging from the sorry state of comedians who are arrested for making jokes, the sorry state of governance. He added a disclaimer in the beginning which took an indirect dig at the recent controversy surrounding Kunal Kumra. (Also read: Comedian Varun Grover's brutal but hilarious takedown of Ranveer Allahbadia invites roaring reactions. Watch) Varun Grover hilariously took aim at the state of comedians in India.

What Varun added in the disclaimer

Varun added in the disclaimer, “These are jokes. Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hain. Mera bhi nahin hai. Humare time ki hai. If offended, break a clock (There is no mistake of the venue. I am also not the one to be blamed. But the time can be).”

This was an indirect shot at the recent controversy which erupted last month when comedian Kunal Kamra made a few comments about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his stand-up shows in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place. Kamra had called the vandalism of the venue “senseless”, equating it to someone overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because they didn't like the butter chicken they were served. He also made a statement in the wake of the controversy which read, “I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.”

What Varun said about comedians

Meanwhile, during his set, Varun said, “Comedian waise bhi… badi safe life nahi hain comedians ki. Koi bhi kahi bhi uthake apko… Munawar Faruqui ko hi jail jana pada pata hoga apko. Ek joke kiya usne aur jail chala gaya. 3 mahine jail mein raha. Jail se aaya 100 din Kangana Ranaut ke show mein raha, bohot buri halat hain. Bahot mushkil hain iss samay comedian hona (Comedians do not have a safe life. Anyone can pick you up… Munawar Faruqui was arrested for making a joke, so he stayed in jail for three months. After release he stayed in Kangana Ranaut's show for 100 days. So it is a sorry state. It is really hard to be a comedian today).”