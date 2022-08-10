Criminal Justice Adhura Sach trailer: Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra faces his toughest case, doubts his client. Watch

Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved character lawyer Madhav Mishra is returning in the third season of Criminal Justice, the trailer for which was released on Wednesday. Titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, the show sees Madhav handle his toughest case yet and come face-to-face with a lawyer completely unlike him, played by Shweta Basu Prasad. Also read: Criminal Justice Adhura Sach teaser: Pankaj Tripathi back as Madhav Mishra

The trailer was shared by Disney+ Hotstar on YouTube and social media. It opens with Pankaj’s character being approached by a woman named Avantika (Swastika Mukherjee), who wants him to represent her son Mukul. The catch here is that Mukul is accused of killing his own sister, popular child actor Zara Ahuja. All evidence points towards Mukul, down to his fingerprints on the murder weapon, but Mukul maintains his innocence.

His adversary tells Madhav that there is a straight case against his client, to which the genial lawyer responds, “Seedha aur simple to mere syllabus mein hai hi nahi (Straight and simple are not in my syllabus). But over time, even Madhav begins doubting the merits of his case. He tells his wife, “This case, this family and this boy are all beyond my understanding. The boy doesn’t trust me.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, decoding Madhav Mishra's essence, said, “What makes Madhav Mishra relatable to audiences is that he comes across as everybody’s lawyer. His ability to simplify difficult concepts makes the one who is seeking counsel at ease.”

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad who plays assistant public prosecutor Lekha, said, “Criminal Justice has always fascinated me as a series with its brilliant craft of storytelling. Getting to be a part of this legacy is extremely exciting. This is the second time I’m working with Pankaj Tripathi, and he is a walking masterclass on sets and one of the most graceful co-stars I have had.”

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 26. The show also stars Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. The show’s official synopsis says, “Will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon.”

