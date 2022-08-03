Criminal Justice Adhura Sach teaser: Pankaj Tripathi is back as witty lawyer Madhav Mishra. Watch

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Madhav Mishra in the latest season of Criminal Justice. The actor features in the Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach teaser that released on Wednesday. In the almost half-minute-long video, Pankaj is seen as the witty lawyer as he tackles one of the toughest cases of his career. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more: Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra returns for a big payday in Criminal Justice season 2 trailer

In the Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach teaser, Pankaj’s Madhav Mishra is back with his wit, strategies and the quest for truth. Shweta Basu Prasad, who essays the role of assistant public prosecutor Lekha, is seen fighting a case against Pankaj in the latest season of his popular web series. Pankaj is heard saying in the teaser, “Victory shouldn’t belong to you or I; it should only belong to justice.”

Speaking about his role in the show, Pankaj said, “In the new season, he (Madhav Mishra) sets out on a new adventure, where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the lawyer’s latest case, Rohan Sippy said, this time Madhav Mishra questions the judiciary and its limits by revealing a never-before-seen side to our legal systems. “The new season captures his fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form,” he said.

Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra had earlier helped his client, played by Kirti Kulhari, get justice after being accused of murdering her husband in intense courtroom drama, Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, that released in December 2020. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. Gaurav Banerjee from Disney+ Hotstar recently said that the last two seasons of the series received overwhelming response and added it was one of the most-watched titles on Disney+ Hotstar.

