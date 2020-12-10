Criminal Justice 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra returns for a big payday, watch

tv

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 16:54 IST

If Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra intrigued us in Criminal Justice, he really comes into his own in Criminal Justice Season 2. This time, with hennaed hands – he has just been married – he bids goodbye to his bride and a very angry mother, in search for a big payday. The accused he is defending is Anuradha Chandra (played by actor Kirti Kulhari), who has accepted that she has murdered her husband and is sticking by it.

With his firm belief that his client is innocent ‘till proven guilty’, the intrepid lawyer decides to take on the case. While other lawyers call it open-and-shut and Anuradha sticks with her confession, Madhav must get to the root of the matter.

The first season of the show starred Vikrant Massey, Mita Vashisht, Anupriya Goenka and Jackie Shroff, besides Pankaj. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors will see Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta and Shilpa Shukla joining the cast. The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, and will release on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP on December 24.

“I am Madhav Mishra in some sense. Like he gets to deal with irrelevant, small cases in the show, I also used to get these small roles in movies which were irrelevant. I never expected this character to become so popular. People from my drama school, whose opinion I value, appreciated the role,” Pankaj said about his character and the show.

Kirti Kulhari called her character ‘intense. “It is a character which is quite contrasting to the outspoken roles I am known for. I have minimum dialogues in the show and most of the talking I will be doing through my silences and my eyes. The show is whydunnit instead of being a whodunnit drama,” she said.