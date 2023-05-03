Dahaad trailer: Sonakshi Sinha is a Dabangg cop out to nab Vijay Varma's serial killer

Sonakshi Sinha is back on screen with her debut web series, Dahaad. The trailer of the upcoming show released on Thursday and shows her as a fearless cop who is trying to nab a serial killer. After playing an abusive husband in Darlings, Vijay Varma is back to play the antagonist once again as he woos girls and then makes them kill themselves. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's Dahaad becomes first Indian web series to compete in Berlin International Film Festival

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in stills from Dahaad trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The impressive two and a half minute trailer shows Sonakshi as a cop, figuring out to connect the dots as several women die by suicide one by one. She is seen convincingly mouthing lines in a Haryanvi tone as she goes out in search of the killer. Gulshan also joins her as a cop. But it's Vijay Varma who again seems to promise to play a merciless villain. One scene that catches attention is Sonakshi facing eve teasing despite being in uniform and shooing men away with her curses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plot description of the 8-episode show read: ‘When a series of women are found dead in public bathrooms under mysterious circumstances, Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with leading the investigation. As the case unravels she begins to suspect that the seemingly clear-cut suicides may be the work of a serial killer on the loose, triggering a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop.’

Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption: “Many suspects. Zero leads. Let the hunt begin! #DahaadOnPrime, New Series, May 12 on @PrimeVideoIN Trailer out now!” Dahaad has been created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is directed by Reema along with Ruchika Oberoi. It is set to release on Amazon Prime on May 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Gully Boy in 2019, Dahaad was the Entertainment & Tiger Baby's second showcase at the Berlinale. The crime drama competed against seven shows from across the globe. This is Sonakshi's debut in the OTT space. She is working on another web series, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON