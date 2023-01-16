Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's Dahaad becomes first Indian web series to compete in Berlin International Film Festival

The upcoming Prime Video web series, Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, will compete at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023. It will be the first-ever Indian web series to compete in the film festival. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah, Dahaad has been selected for the Berlinale Series Competition. The drama series has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema, and Farhan Akhtar. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’: I did not want to...)

One of the co-producers, Zoya, shared the news on Instagram with a post captioned, "Dahaad’s roar echoes through the #Berlinale as it becomes the first Indian webseries to premiere at the festival!" Several friends, colleagues and fans sent their congratulations in the comments. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Fantastic congratulations @reemakagti1." While Homi Adajania shared clapping and red emojis; actor Sikandar Kher simply added a single star.

Set in a quiet, small town in Rajasthan, the crime drama follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi) and her colleagues from the local police station as they take on the case of what looks like suicides, but could actually be the work of a serial killer. The show's official synopsis on the Berlinale's website reads: Women are disappearing without a trace in Rajasthan and nobody seems surprised. But police officer Anjali Bhaati notices a similarity in the cases: long nightly phone calls and a boyfriend that no one in the neighbourhood has ever seen.

While the crime drama is an eight-part series, only two episodes will be screened at the festival. The Hindi series is one of seven productions that will compete for the newly created Berlinale Series Award, which is presented along with the Hollywood magazine Deadline. The international jury for the award is made up of actor André Holland, producer Danna Stern, and screenwriter Mette Heeno. The winner for this section will be announced on February 22, 2023.

Director Reema has previously worked on the projects Talaash, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Made In Heaven. Ruchika has previously directed the film Island City and written a segment in the 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby's previous production Gully Boy was also presented at the Berlinale in 2019 in the special gala section. Directed by Zoya, the musical starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

