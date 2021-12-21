Decoupled: R Madhavan thought Hindi and Tamil audience would ‘yell’ at him, reveals his apprehension about the show

R Madhavan, who plays a misanthropic pulp-fiction writer in the recently-released Netflix series Decoupled, said that he was not apprehensive about shedding his ‘good boy image’ on screen and playing a flawed man but the fact that the show was in English.

Decoupled stars Madhavan and Surveen Chawla as a married couple who have fallen out of love and are navigating their divorce. The show is created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta. The first season came out on Netflix last week.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Madhavan was asked if he had reservations about shedding his ‘good boy image’ on screen, he said, “No, not at all. I was only apprehensive ki English mein hai (that the show is in English), a lot of my Hindi and Tamil people are going to yell at me and say, ‘Aap Angrezon ke liye kya bana rahe ho (Why are you making something for English-speaking people)?’” He added that his character needed to speak in English. “Pulp-fiction writer hai, agar woh English mein likhta hai toh zaahir hai Hindi mein nahi baat karega (He is a pulp-fiction writer who writes in English, so he will obviously not speak in Hindi).”

Madhavan said that people assume that he is nothing like his character Arya Iyer in Decoupled. “But I am very much like him. Ho sakta hai ki main uski tarah react na karoon, ho sakta hai main uski tarah bhadas na nikaalu but soch bohot similar hai, bohot saari cheezon mein hum log similar hai (Maybe I won’t react like him or vent out my frustration like him but our thoughts are very similar and we are similar in a lot of ways),” he said.

Also read: R Madhavan says 3 Idiots was ‘better than the book’, Chetan Bhagat hits back with dig at ‘pan masala branded award show’

Madhavan will soon make his directorial debut with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, in which he also plays the lead role. The film is based on the life of former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage.