Desi Bling's Tabinda Sanpal defends massaging husband Satish's feet on Netflix reality show: ‘Husband aapke khuda hain’

Netflix's Desi Bling catapulted Dubai-based couple Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal into the spotlight. While their opulent lifestyle, luxury car collection, and gold obsession kept viewers glued to the show, several of their remarks and on-screen moments also sparked fierce debates on social media. One scene, in particular, where Tabinda was seen giving her husband a foot massage, drew heavy criticism online. Now, Tabinda has finally addressed the trolling and defended her actions.

Tabinda defends foot massage moment

Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal recently appeared on reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling.

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Tabinda, along with her husband Satish, appeared on the latest episode of the Humans of Bombay show on YouTube. During the conversation, the couple reflected on how several of their remarks on the Netflix reality show were taken out of context, opening up about the wave of trolling and online backlash that followed.

One moment that particularly grabbed attention showed Tabinda giving Satish a foot massage, prompting a section of social media users to accuse her of promoting misogyny and reinforcing regressive gender stereotypes.

Reacting to the backlash over the same, Tabinda said, “I didn’t have any purpose to tell people that I massage his feet and Satish will give me gold. It’s not like that… Satish runs a lot, toh unke feet kaafi jyada hurt hote rehte hain (Satish runs a lot, so his feet often hurt). He is a very good runner; he can run for more than an hour. Every day, he runs for about 60 minutes. To mujhe lagta hai ki blood circulation acha hoga (I believe that foot massages help with blood circulation), and I just want him to wake up at 6 am comfortably."

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{{^usCountry}} “Satish se shaadi karne se pehle main apni mother ka foot massage karti thi. To humare yahan bola jata hai ki maa ke kadmon me jannat hai. Aur uske baad aapke husband aapke majazi khuda hain. To mujhe lagta hai it's a good thing to do (Before marrying Satish, I used to give foot massages to my mother. We believe that there is heaven under a mother's feet. And then a husband is like God. So I think it's a good thing to do). Logon ko kuch achha dekhna chahiye, us mein burai nahin dekhni chahiye (People should see good things, they should not look for bad stuff in everything)," Tabinda added. About Desi Bling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Satish se shaadi karne se pehle main apni mother ka foot massage karti thi. To humare yahan bola jata hai ki maa ke kadmon me jannat hai. Aur uske baad aapke husband aapke majazi khuda hain. To mujhe lagta hai it's a good thing to do (Before marrying Satish, I used to give foot massages to my mother. We believe that there is heaven under a mother's feet. And then a husband is like God. So I think it's a good thing to do). Logon ko kuch achha dekhna chahiye, us mein burai nahin dekhni chahiye (People should see good things, they should not look for bad stuff in everything)," Tabinda added. About Desi Bling {{/usCountry}}

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The Netflix show revolves around the glamorous lives of ultra-wealthy Indian expats, where lavish parties, luxury and personal drama dominate their world. The series features an ensemble cast including luxury tycoons and socialites Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and Janvee Gaur. Television actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are also part of the show.

The show made headlines for several reasons – from its lavish parties and headline-grabbing statements by the contestants to Karan Kundrra's grand on-screen proposal to Tejasswi Prakash.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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