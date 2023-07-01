Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts as people try to give ‘love jihad’ spin to Jad-Akanksha's kiss on Bigg Boss OTT 2

After Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's steamy kiss in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, many found reasons to ‘boycott’ the show. A few people also found ‘love jihad’ angle to the whole controversy. Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to one such tweet too. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Pooja Bhatt just redeem herself with her lessons in humanity for Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid?)

Devoleena Bhattarcharjee has reacted to Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's kiss.

A person wrote, “U think u would have boycotted #Bollywood & their sponsorship for LoveJ would stop? NO!! Solman Bhoi's #BigBossOTT has brought it now to every mobile across country & every teenager! 1st #JadHadid tries to forcefully hold #AkankshaPuri which she us denies! 2nd They r given dare to Smooch for 40 secs on camera."

Devoleena wrote, “Its pointless if you try to link every damn thing with lovej or f. Its a reality show. Thats all. Also the dare was given by the housemates not @BiggBoss or channel if i am not wrong. Both are adults and they were well aware what they were doing , though i condemn it strongly. One just cant justify it saying we are actors. As i mentioned already its a REALITY SHOW without any script ,neither Akansha was asked to play any role nor it was an elimination task. It was just a dare and they could have easily avoided it. #BBOTT2.”

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri started trending on social media after their '30 second' kiss that did on a dare during a task. Many were shocked with the steamiest kiss ever seen on Bigg Boss in its 17 years history.

Recalling their kiss for the task, Jad said, “I am kissing her and she was shivering. She wasn’t reciprocating.” Later, Jad told Jiya Shankar, “She asked me to come close and she’s been giving me those signals. She is giving me signals that she wants but I am off it. I lost interest completely. That kiss was for a game and meant nothing to me. I wanted it at the beginning. But now I am off it. She was shivering. She had guts.”

